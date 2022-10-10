In Rajasthan, man booked for raping cousin


Jaipur, Oct 10: A 25-year-old woman was allegedly raped by her cousin here, police said on Monday.

On February 14, the accused called the woman to meet in Kanota area. He threatened her with a blade and a knife, made her sit in a car and took her to a hotel where he allegedly raped her, the woman alleged in her complaint.

According to the woman, the accused slit a vein of his hand to threaten her and took obscene pictures and videos of her, police said.

On the complaint of the woman, a case was registered against the accused under Section 376 (2) (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and 67(A) of the Information Technology Act, police said.

Further investigation is underway, they said.

Published On October 10, 2022

