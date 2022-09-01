In Rajasthan, jewellery, cash stolen from the police station

Kota (Raj), Sep 1: Jewellery and cash worth over Rs 11 lakh was stolen from a police station’s almirah kept in a room guarded by policemen round the clock, according to an FIR lodged here. The jewellery and cash belonged to a sub-inspector, who retired in July.

According to the complaint lodged by former sub-inspector Ramkaran Nagar, he had kept the ornaments of his dead wife and the cash in an almirah of the Gumanpura police in April this year as he could not go to a bank to keep them in a locker. On July 16, when he opened the almirah, the jewellery and cash were missing.