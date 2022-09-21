Heavy rains likely in the next 3 days in Rajasthan

Heavy rain is likely at many places of Rajasthan in the next three days due to the low pressure area formed in the Bay of Bengal, a MeT department spokesperson said.

Under the influence of this above system, there is a strong possibility of monsoon reactivation in some parts of east Rajasthan, and light to moderate rainfall in most parts of Jaipur, Bharatpur, Kota, Udaipur and Ajmer divisions is likely for the next four-five days, he said.

The spokesperson said light to moderate rain and thundershowers are likely to occur at isolated places of the Bikaner division during the next three-four days.