The Congress had launched its 3,500 km, 150-day Bharat Jodo Yatra from Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari on September 7. The march will cover 12 states and two Union Territories in about five months.

Claiming the BJP has spoiled the atmosphere of the country, he said Gandhi is undertaking the yatra to correct the atmosphere in the country, to restore peace and harmony. He said no one has ever seen or will be able to do such a padyatra.

Condemning the statement, BJP's state spokesperson and MLA Ramlal Sharma said Congress did not accept Lord Rama’s existence and now they are setting their march side by side with his padyatra. "The party questioned lord Rama's existence.

Now the Congress leaders are doing flattery to save their own existence but people are watching everything and will settle the score with the Congress at the right time."