50-year-old rape accused who attempted self-immolation outside police station dies

According to police, Gordhan Ram Mali (50), a resident of Deva village, had attempted self-immolation outside Kotwali police station on August 3, a day after an FIR was registered against him following the complaint by the woman.

Tej Karan Parihar, SHO, Mahila Thana said Mali had sustained 70 per cent burn injuries, adding that he was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Jodhpur.

He died on Tuesday during treatment, the officer said. Parihar said Mali had registered a case of theft and intimidation against the woman and her brothers on August 1.

Police said the body was handed over to the family after post-mortem.