Caught on camera: Xi Jinping confronts Justin Trudeau at G20 meet over 'media leaks'

"Everything we said has been leaked to the papers, that's not appropriate," Xi says, adding, "that's not the way the conversation was conducted", The Globe And Mail reported.

"If you are sincere, we should communicate with each other in a respectful manner, otherwise it will be hard to say what the result will be like," Xi added.

However, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau was seen standing his ground during a chat with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"In Canada, we believe in free, and open, and frank dialogue and that is what we will continue to have. We will continue to look to work constructively together, but there will be things we will disagree on," he said.

Asked about this exchange, Trudeau said "not every conversation is going to be easy but it's extremely important we stand up for the things that are important to Canadians."

Trudeau had raised concerns about Chinese interference in Canadian elections.