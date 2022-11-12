World's largest eggless cake baked by Sydney's Swaminarayan Mandir

Sydney, Nov 12: The BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Sydney has made it to the Australian Book of Records by baking the world's largest eggless cake, which measures 2.4 metres high and 3 meters wide.

Australia's High Commissioner to India, Barry O'Farrell AO, confirmed this in a Twitter post and wrote, "In a world first, #Sydney's BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir has made it to the Australian Book of Records by baking the world's largest eggless cake! The cake, prepared by over 60 volunteers, measures 2.4 mtrs high & 3 mtrs wide."