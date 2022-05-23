This extraordinary event takes place at a watershed moment in history from 22-26 May 2022, convening nearly 2,500 leaders to tackle global issues and find solutions to the world's most urgent challenges including the ongoing global pandemic, the war in Ukraine, geo-economic shocks and climate change.

What's this year's meeting about?

The meeting is centered around the theme History at a Turning Point: Government Policies and Business Strategies. It happens at the most consequential geopolitical and geo-economic moment of the past three decades and against the backdrop of a once-in-a-century pandemic.

The war in Ukraine and the resulting tragedy calls for global moral action. Leaders will address urgent humanitarian and security challenges as they simultaneously advance long-standing economic, environmental and societal priorities - all while reinforcing the foundations of a stable global system.

Clarity of vision and unity of purpose will be crucial for making progress against the unprecedented complexity of a multipolar world.

The meeting provides a unique environment in which to reconnect, exchange insights, gain fresh perspectives and advance solutions.

What's the conversation and where's the impact?

The philosophy of collective action has endured for more than 50 years and it has never been more needed than now. The meeting is the starting point for a new era of global responsibility and cooperation. The moment demands it.

Sessions address: global cooperation; economic rebalancing; society, equity and global health; nature, food and climate; industry transformation; and innovation, governance and cybersecurity.

The focus is on setting strategies for impact, building new frontiers, creating viable future scenarios and providing ambitious solutions to the world's biggest issues.

Over the past two years, the World Economic Forum has strengthened its impact initiatives, which deal with issues ranging from COVID-19 and climate change to education as well as technology and energy governance.

These include the Reskilling Revolution, an initiative to provide 1 billion people with better education, skills and jobs by 2030; an initiative on universal environmental, social and governance (ESG) metrics and disclosures to measure stakeholder capitalism; and the 1 Trillion trees initiative, 1t.org, to protect our trees and forests and restore the planet's ecosystems.

Who's coming to Davos 2022?

More than 50 heads of state and government are expected to join, among the 300 governmental representatives, to share their vision for the world. Over 1,250 leaders from the private sector will be participating, along with nearly 100 Global Innovators and Technology Pioneers - the world's most promising tech and business start-ups and scale-ups.

Civil society will be represented by more than 200 leaders from NGOs, social entrepreneurs, academia, labour organizations, faith-based and religious groups, and over 400 media leaders and reporting press. The Annual Meeting 2022 at Davos will also bring together younger generations, with 100 members of the Forum's Global Shaper and Young Global Leader communities participating.

