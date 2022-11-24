World Cup traffic hit almost 20,000 tweets per second: What else did Musk say?

In another tweet, he appreciated the team working at Twitter. He said, "To be fair, there are many people at Twitter working late into the night, for whom I have great respect."

New York, Nov 24: Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Thursday shared a stat claiming that the FIFA World Cup 2022 traffic hit almost 20,000 tweets per second. Taking to micro-bloggng platform, Musk wrote, "World Cup traffic hit almost 20,000 tweets per second today! Great work by Twitter team managing record usage."

The wealthiest man on the planet also shared an image of a T-shirt with 'Stay @work' written on it.

He revealed that the company headquarters located in San Francisco had a bunch of t-shirts saying #StayWoke.

According to reports, the managers at Twitter have told employees that they will have to work extra hours to meet Musk's tight deadline for changes.

Earlier, the Tesla boss had shown the door to top executives and half of the company's 7,500 employees after he formally acquired Twitter. In India too, Musk had fired CEO Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde.

Back on November 1, Musk had announced that Twitter would soon charge users USD 8 per month for a Twitter Blue subscription in order to keep their verified status and the blue check badges that come with it.

For the unversed, Musk had acquired Twitter last week in culmination of a USD 44 billion deal. The deal was however mired in controversy for several months, before the final takeover happened.