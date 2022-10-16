The statement came shortly after Chinese President Xi Jinping said that it is up to the Chinese people to resolve the Taiwan issue and China will never renounce the use of force over Taiwan.

Beijing, Oct 16: Taiwan will not back down on its sovereignty or compromise on freedom and democracy, and its people clearly oppose Beijing's idea of "one country, two systems" management for Taiwan, Reuters quoted statement from the self-ruled island's presidential office said on Sunday.

"Taiwan's position is firm: no backing down on national sovereignty, no compromise on democracy and freedom, and meeting on the battlefield is absolutely not an option for the two sides of the Taiwan Strait," said a statement from Taiwan's presidential office.

"This is the consensus of Taiwan's people," it said, adding the national security team was keeping a close eye on developments at the congress.

Jinping on Sunday warned that China will not "renounce the use of force" to unify Taiwan with the mainland and vowed to advance the modernisation of the country's military to world-class standards to protect national sovereignty, security and developmental interests.

"We will not renounce the use of force and will take all necessary measures to stop all separatist movements" in Taiwan, Xi said on the opening day of the week-long key once-in-a-five-year Congress of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC), which is widely expected to confer an unprecedented 3rd five-year term on him.

Taiwan considers itself a sovereign state - but China views the self-ruled island as a breakaway province.

Beijing has not ruled out the possible use of force to achieve unification.

with agency inputs