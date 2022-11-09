Woman calls Republican congressman to discuss about her menstrual cycle; Internet impressed

"Involving my local politicians in my medical decisions," she captioned the post.

"Hi, my name is Dara. "I was just calling because I wanted to report irregularities in my period. I have also been having cramping during ovulation," Dara narrated her ordeal.

"I just figured that Mr Garcia would be interested in all of this because he supports the Life at Conception Act*. I don't know if he's a board certified gynaecologist. I really have no idea. But I assume if he supports this act, he has a lot of knowledge and I don't know if I should be concerned or not," she said.

"So, I was hoping maybe someone can get back to me, specifically Mike Garcia, so we can discuss my menstrual cycle and my ovulation cramps. Thank you, she concludes.

The video showing rare act by the woman garnered massive praise and the her account was flooded with impressive comments.

"Thank you for the inspiration. I am going. To my Senator tomorrow about peri menopause? Is menopause still legal, commented a Twitter user.