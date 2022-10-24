Soon after Johnson announced that he was out of the race, Sunak praised the leadership of his former boss. "Boris Johnson delivered Brexit and the great vaccine roll-out. He led our country through some of the toughest challenges we have ever faced, and then took on Putin and his barbaric war in Ukraine. We will always be grateful to him for that," he said.

"Although he has decided not to run for PM again, I truly hope he continues to contribute to public life at home and abroad," he added.

It required 100 seats to bag the top post and Sunak reportedly has the backing of 142 members. After his former boss stepped aside on Sunday night saying it was "simply not the right time" for his comeback, his victory cannot be ruled out, say media reports.

Sunak said that the United Kingdom is a great country but the country is facing "a profound economic crisis." "That's why I am standing to be Leader of the Conservative Party and your next Prime Minister. I want to fix our economy, unite our Party and deliver for our country," he added.

Truss on Thursday announced her resignation as the Prime Minister after just 45 days in office, following an open revolt against her leadership in the Conservative Party.

The UK-born son of Indian-origin general practitioner father Yashvir and pharmacist mother Usha had spoken extensively of his migrant roots during the last campaign and also referenced making history by lighting Diwali diyas at 11 Downing Street as the first Indian-origin Chancellor of the Exchequer.

"Sixty years after my Naniji boarded a plane in East Africa, on a warm sunny evening in October, her great-grandaughters, my kids, played in the street outside our home, painted Rangoli on the doorstep, lit sparklers and diyas; had fun like so many other families on Diwali," he said.