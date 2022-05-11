Will appoint PM, cabinet this week: Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa

"Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa says he will appoint a new PM and cabinet this week. President also added that he is ready to abolish the executive presidency once the country stabiliseS," reported NewsWire.

"I have tried for the last few days to form a coalition government and I agree with the suggestion for a coalition government," the Sri Lankan President said.

"This week I will appoint a Prime Minister and Cabinet that can command a majority in Parliament and can gain the confidence of the people of the country," he added.

After the appointment of the PM, a constitutional amendment will be moved to enact the content of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, which will vest more powers with the Parliament.

"I will appoint a young cabinet without any of the Rajapaksas," Gotabaya said, as he started talks with political parties to stop the country from sliding into further crisis.

"The new government's Prime Minister will be awarded the opportunity to produce a new program and take this country forward," he added.

After nearly two days of political deadlock, the stakeholders are engaged in prolonged talks to try and appoint a successor to Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Mahinda, 76, resigned as prime minister on Monday amid unprecedented economic turmoil in the country, hours after his supporters attacked anti-government protesters, prompting authorities to impose a nationwide curfew and deploy Army troops in the capital. The attack triggered widespread violence against pro-Rajapaksa politicians.

The main Opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), the ruling party dissidents and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa have been holding talks for the last two days without much success.