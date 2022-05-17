Who is Elisabeth Borne? The prime minister of France

"I would like to dedicate this nomination to all the little girls by telling them Go after your dreams!' Nothing should stop the fight for the place of women in our society," she said.

Macron and Borne are expected to appoint a new French government in the coming days. Macron's choice of Borne was criticized by some left-wing politicians and their supporters.

Firebrand far-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon said her appointment marks "a new season of social and ecological mistreatment," claiming on Twitter that her legacy amounted to "a reduction in the allowances of 1 million unemployed people."

Who is Elisabeth Borne?

Centrist politician Elisabeth Borne is only the second woman to hold the position and the first to head the French government since 1992.

She will seek to make a greater impact than France's first female prime minister Edith Cresson, who lasted less than a year under President Francois Mitterrand and quit amid a corruption scandal.

A close aide of Macron, Borne proved her loyalty to the president during his first term when she served as transport, environment, and finally, labor minister from 2020.

On her watch, unemployment fell to its lowest level in 15 years and youth unemployment to its lowest level in 40 years.

Borne's first mission will be to make sure that Macron's centrist party and its allies do well in France's parliamentary election in June.

The vote, scheduled for two rounds, will determine which group holds the majority of seats at the National Assembly, which has the final say over the Senate in France's law-making process.