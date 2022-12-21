Who is ‘Bikini Killer’ Charles Sobhraj, freed by Nepal

A Frenchman of Indian and Vietnamese parentage, Sobhraj has been serving a life term in the Kathmandu jail since 2003 on charges of murdering two American tourists. In Nepal, life-term means 20 years in jail. The top court also ordered his deportation within 15 days of his release.

"He will be deported within 15 days. From the jail, they will send him to the immigration office which will be a cell. They are processing his deportation and he could go much earlier," Sobhraj's lawyer Lok Bhakt Rana said.

Sobhraj was charged with using a fake passport to enter Nepal and killing over 20 young western backpackers across Asia, usually by drugging their food or drink, while on a criminal spree in the 1970s and 1980s.

He was known as "the Bikini Killer" due to the attire of several of his victims, as well as "the Splitting Killer" and "the Serpent", due to "his snake-like ability to avoid detection by authorities".

Sobhraj was convicted and jailed in India from 1976 to 1997. After his release, he retired, promoting his infamy in Paris. Sobhraj later returned to Nepal in 2003, where he was arrested, tried, and received a life sentence. He financed his lifestyle by posing as either a gem salesman or drug dealer to impress and befriend tourists, whom he defrauded.

In India, Sobhraj met Marie-Andrée Leclerc from Lévis, Quebec, a tourist looking for adventure. Dominated by Sobhraj, Leclerc became his most devoted follower, turning a blind eye to his crimes and his philandering with local women.

Sobhraj gathered followers by gaining their loyalty; a typical scam was to help his target out of difficult situations. In one case, he helped two former French policemen, Yannick and Jacques, recover missing passports that Sobhraj himself had actually stolen. In another scheme, Sobhraj provided shelter to a Frenchman, Dominique Renelleau, who appeared to be suffering from dysentery; Sobhraj had actually poisoned him. He was joined by a young Indian man, Ajay Chowdhury, a fellow criminal who became Sobhraj's second-in-command.