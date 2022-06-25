WHO considers declaring monkeypox a global health emergency

Declaring monkeypox to be a global emergency would mean the UN health agency considers the outbreak to be an "extraordinary event" and that the disease is at risk of spreading across even more borders, possibly requiring a global response.

Earlier talking to media persons, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the outbreak of monkey pox is unusual and concerning. For that reason he decided to convene the Emergency Committee under the international health regulations to assess whether this outbreak represents a public health emergency of international concern . A statement in this regard will be issued tomorrow .

Currently 3,417 confirmed Monkeypox cases have been reported across 58 countries and it is rapidly expanding across multiple continents.

Meanwhile, the World Health Network (WHN) has announced Monkeypox outbreak a pandemic.