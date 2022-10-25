White House hosts biggest Diwali reception ever [Watch]

"We are honoured to host you. This is the first Diwali reception of this scale in the White House ever to be held. We have more Asian Americans than ever before in history and we want to thank you for making the Diwali celebration a joyous part of American culture," ANI quoted US President Joe Biden as saying during a reception to celebrate Diwali at the White House.

The event was attended by over 200 eminent Indian Americans at the East Room, a venue which has witnessed some of the landmark events related to the India-US relationship, including the signing of the nuclear deal and the joint press conference by then US President Barack Obama and Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in November 2008.

The reception saw some enthralling cultural events, including performances by sitarist Rishab Sharma and dance troupe The Sa Dance Company.

US vice-president Kamala Harris also delivered remarks from the White House on the occasion of Diwali celebrations. She said, "White House is the people's house and together our president and first lady have made this place where every American can celebrate their honour and tradition." Tonight, Vice President Harris said, the Biden administration joins over 1 billion people around the world to light the 'Diya' and celebrate the fight for good over evil, knowledge over ignorance and light over darkness. Moreover, First Lady Jill Biden praised the Asian American community in the US for "helping us light our way forward." "With persistence, with faith, with love, I am grateful that today these diyas have guided you to this home. A home that belongs to all of you," the first lady said.