When Pakistani commentator mentioned Adult star Dani Daniels for Danny Morrison

During the match between Pakistan and New Zealand in Karachi, commentator Bazid Khan mistakenly mentioned the name of Dani Daniels instead of Danny Morrison. While talking about the 100-run last wicket stand between Matt Henry and Ajaz Patel in the first innings of the second Test match, he referred Morrison to Daniels.

Islamabad, Jan 06: Adult star Dani Daniels has hilariously responded to the gaffe by Pakistani commentator who confused New Zealand cricketer Danny Morrison with the her.

The clip went viral and reached the adult star. Responding to the viral clip, she said, "Put me in coach!" along with three emojis of - Smirking Face, Face with Tears of Joy and a white heart.

Netizens did not waste time to create memes over the gaffe.

Meanwhile, the host Pakistan requires nearly 300 run to emerge victorious in the third test.

New Zealand ended the day 4 on a positive note after Pakistan lost two wickets for zero. Tim Southee and and Ish Sodhi dismissed Abudullah Shafique and Mir Hamza

Earlier, the visitors declared their second innings at 277 runs for the loss of five wickets.

New Zealand team is touring Pakistan to play two Test matches and three One Day International (ODI) matches. The visitors will be playing three ODI matches on January 09, 11 and 13 in Karachi.