What PM Modi said after meeting world leaders at G20 Summit

The Prime Minister had interaction with leaders include US President Joe Biden, UK's newly-elected Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, President of World Bank group David Malpass, etc.

Bali, Nov 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met several global leaders at the G20 Summit held in Bali in Indonesia on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister himself shared photos of his meetings with the leaders. He first met US President Joe Biden and the clips and photos of them sharing light moments went viral.

"Happy to have met @POTUS @JoeBiden at the @g20org Summit in Bali. We had fruitful exchanges on key issues, [sic]" PM Modi captioned the three photos shared on his Twitter account.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden reviewed the state of India-US strategic partnership including in sectors like critical and emerging technologies and artificial intelligence. The two leaders also discussed topical global and regional developments in their meeting that took place on the margins of the G-20 summit in this Indonesian city, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

He had an informal interaction with UK's Rishi Sunak, son-in-law of Indian busiessman and Infosys co-founder Rishi Sunak. "Glad to see you PM @RishiSunak. Looking forward to working together in the times to come. @10DowningStreet," the PM posted.

On his interaction with French French President Emmanuel Macron, he tweeted, "With my friend President @EmmanuelMacron during the @g20org Summit earlier today."

Check out the tweets posted by the PM below:

In an address at the G20 summit here, Modi said that climate change, the Covid-19 pandemic, the developments in Ukraine and the global problems associated with it have caused havoc in the world and rued that the global supply chains are in "ruins".

Referring to India's upcoming G-20 presidency, Modi said he was confident when the leaders of the grouping meet in the "holy land of Buddha and Gandhi, we will all agree to convey a strong message of peace to the world."