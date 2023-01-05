'West reacted to RRR like Indians did': SS Rajamouli after winning NYFCC award

Speaking at the occasion, the Indian filmmaker said that the response among the Western audience has been similar to the Indian cine-goers. "#RRR director @ssrajamouli says he started out making films for Indians and their reactions in theaters. "With RRR I saw the same kind of reception in the West...they were reacting the same way that Indians did." Praises "the pure joy of watching the film in the theater." #NYFCC, [sic]" a erickohn, VP & Executive Editor for IndieWire, tweeted.

New York, Jan 05: SS Rajamouli has bagged Best Director Award at New York Film Critics Circle, an American film critic organization by the New York Daily News.

Talking about the pre-interval block,the Telugu filmmaker said, "It was pure joy of awe, like what in the hell we just witnessed. That is what I want my audiences to feel."

SS Rajamouli's creation, which stars Junior NTR and Ram Charan, was one of the biggest hits at the box office in India. The movie, which tells fictional story of two freedom fighters - Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, minted over Rs 1200 crore at the worldwide box office.

On the other hand, 'RRR' is competing for two awards at the Golden Globes next month - Best Non-English Film and Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu.

Meanwhile, the film will be screened at the TCL Chinese IMAX theatre on January 9 and the tickets for the show, which seats 932 people, were sold out in just '98 seconds'. "It's official and it's historic. @RRRMovie sold out the @ChineseTheatres @IMAX in 98 seconds. There has never been a screening like this of an Indian film before because there has never been a film like RRR before. Thank you @ssrajamouli @Tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan @MMKeeravani (sic)," read a tweet from Beyond Fest.

It has to be noted that the screening is held days before Golden Globes 2023 and it will be attended by SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR as well as composer MM Keeravani.