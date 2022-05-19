We keep naughty women at home says Taliban while promising good news soon

The Taliban after its takeover of Afghanistan had said that its regime would be more liberal. However several promises are yet to be fulfilled as a result of which the regime has not yet got international recognition.

When Haqqani was asked about women who are afraid to go out of their homes under the Taliban rule, he said, ' we keep naughty women at home.' He explained by saying that he referred to naughty women as those who are controlled by other sides to bring the current government into question.

He further said that girls are already allowed to go to school up to class 6. Above this grade, work is on and we are trying to come up with a mechanism soon. Very soon you will hear good news about this issue, he told CNN.