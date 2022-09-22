Watch: Two adrenaline junkies walk barefoot on slackline over an active volcano to set world record

The longest slackline walk was 261 m (856 ft), who crossed at a height of 42 m (137 ft) above the crater of Mount Yasur, a stratovolcano on Tanna Island in Vanuatu on 15 April 2020.

Mount Yasur has been erupting continuously since at least 1774. The volcano is among the most active of its kind and is considered unpredictable due to its frequent eruptions and lava bombs.

The pair said the lava bombs - which are 400m high and several hundred degrees hot - as well as the sulfuric acid, which threatened to damage the slackline material were the greatest difficulties during the stunt itself.

Schulz was inspired by his volcanologist father to slackline over an active volcano, with the result being the "LavaLine" project. Erta Ale in Ethiopia, the Masaya in Nicaragua and the Nyiragongo in the Democratic Republic of Congo were all considered before Schulz and Bridi settled on Yasur on the South Pacific island nation of Vanuatu.

The team overcame extreme humidity, acid rain, red-hot lava fountains and toxic fumes - as well as travel and personnel issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic - to achieve their audacious goal of becoming the first people to slackline over an active volcano.