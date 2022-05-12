A Tibet Airlines A319 had been taking off at that time, according to FlightRadar24. The runway was closed one minute after FlightRadar24 last tracked the plane.

All 113 passengers and nine crew members on board a Tibet Airlines jet that caught fire after veering off the runway at Chongqing airport have been "safely evacuated," airline says. "The injured passengers were all only lightly injured and have been sent to hospital for treatment".

Visuals shared on social media captured the huge fire on the runway where the plane was landed with smoke billowing in the sky.