WATCH: Suicide bomber blows herself up in Karachi, 3 Chinese killed

Islamabad, Apr 26: A total of four people, including three foreign nationals, were killed and several others injure after a bomb blast ripped through a passenger van carrying Chinese nationals in the southern Pakistani port city of Karachi on Tuesday.

Banned terror outfit BLA claims the responsibility, saying that a female suicide bomber exploded herself on a van.

The blast was the first major attack against Chinese nationals in Pakistan since last year when a suicide bomber blew up a passenger bus in northern Pakistan that killed 13 people, including nine Chinese.

Tuesday's attack on citizens of longtime ally China appears to be the first big challenge for newly elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of Chinese nationals.

Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi told reporters the blast killed three foreigners and a local.

"The reports we have got is that they're Chinese," he said in comments telecast live from the scene of crime. He said the three Chinese were teachers at Karachi University.

The BLA attacked two army bases in southwestern Balochistan province earlier this year, killing seven soldiers, and it lost 13 of the attackers in an hours long gun-battle with Pakistan army.