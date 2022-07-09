Watch: Sri Lankan Protesters take dip in pool after storming President's house


Google Oneindia New

Colombo, July 09: Sri Lankan protesters were seen taking a dip in the swimming pool of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's official residence in Colombo. Earlier in the day, thousands of protesters broke through police barricades and stormed President Gotabaya's official residence.

Citing defence sources, news agency AFP reported that president had already vacated the premises before the protests began in Colombo.

Sirasa TV, a private broadcaster, showed crowds entering the once tightly-guarded residence, demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya.

Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees as protesters surround residence

.
.

Police used tear gas and water cannons and opened fire to disperse protesters this morning to prevent protesters from entering. However, the protesters entered the President's House after putting down the barricades.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa who was facing calls for resignation since March was using the President's House as his residence and office since protesters came to occupy the entrance to his office early April.

Meanwhile, at least 30 persons including two police officers were injured during ongoing protests and were admitted to the National Hospital in Colombo.

Sri Lankan defence ministry urges people not to panic over alleged bomb threat

Sri Lanka has suffered through months of food and fuel shortages, lengthy blackouts and galloping inflation after running out of foreign currency to import vital goods.

More GOTABAYA RAJAPAKSA  News arrow_forward

Read more about: gotabaya rajapaksa colombo sri lanka protesters
Read more...