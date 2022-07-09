Citing defence sources, news agency AFP reported that president had already vacated the premises before the protests began in Colombo.

Colombo, July 09: Sri Lankan protesters were seen taking a dip in the swimming pool of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's official residence in Colombo. Earlier in the day, thousands of protesters broke through police barricades and stormed President Gotabaya's official residence.

Sirasa TV, a private broadcaster, showed crowds entering the once tightly-guarded residence, demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya.

Police used tear gas and water cannons and opened fire to disperse protesters this morning to prevent protesters from entering. However, the protesters entered the President's House after putting down the barricades.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa who was facing calls for resignation since March was using the President's House as his residence and office since protesters came to occupy the entrance to his office early April.

Meanwhile, at least 30 persons including two police officers were injured during ongoing protests and were admitted to the National Hospital in Colombo.

Sri Lanka has suffered through months of food and fuel shortages, lengthy blackouts and galloping inflation after running out of foreign currency to import vital goods.