WATCH: Mama sloth reunites with baby, video viral

"We are happy to announce that we were able to reunite this mother and baby 3-fingered sloths (Bradypus variegatus)," Jaguar Rescue Center posted on Instagram.

"On May 10, one of the staff members found the baby crying on the floor near the beach. He spotted the mom on the tree, but she was climbing back to the canopy, so he brought the baby for a check-up with the vet, the sloth was healthy and didn't have any injuries," they posted.

"We recorded the cry of the baby and played it near the tree to get the mom's attention, we waited patiently until the mom came down for the baby," it added.

"The JRC created this method a few years ago, we use it every time to be able to reunite mom and baby sloths. It melts our hearts every time we can witness the reunion of a mom and her baby," the post further stated.