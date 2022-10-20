Watch: Giant dome collapses after fire engulfs Islamic Centre Grand Mosque

According to reports, the dome collpased during the renovation works following which the fire department was alerted. 10 fire fighters were deployed at the site to douse the fire, ANI cited Indonesia Media.

Jakarta, Oct 20: A large dome of Jakarta Islamic Centre Grand Mosque in Indonesia collapsed after a major fire broke out on Wednesday. The visuals of the incident have now gone viral.

The videos doing rounds on social media showed flames and smoke billowing from the mosque's dome just before it collapsed. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Media reports suggest that the Islamic Centre was undergoing renovations at the time.

Fortunately, no causalities have been reported.

The cops are investigating the cause of the fire and have questioned contractors working in the building, according to a report in Gulf Today.

Apart from the mosque, the Islamic Centre complex also houses educational, commercial and research facilities. The mosque's dome last caught fire during renovations almost exactly 20 years ago, with the October 2002 blaze taking five hours to extinguish, the report added.