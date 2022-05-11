Watch: Dramatic video of Pakistan’s historic Hassanabad Bridge collapse

The bridge in Gilgit Baltistan region was swept by the floodwaters stranding thousands of locals and tourists. No injuries were reported. Pakistan' Federal Minister Climate Change and Senator Sherry Rehman shared a video which showed the dramatic collapse of the bridge.

A few days ago

@ClimateChangePK

had warned that Pakistan's vulnerability is high due to high temps. Hassanabad bridge on the KKH collapsed due to GLOF from the melting Shisper glacier which caused erosion under pillars. Am told FWO will have a temporary bridge up in 48 hours, she said in a tweet.

. .

At the same time many such areas are vulnerable up in the north, especially GB, KP. Pakistan has the highest number of glaciers outside the polar region and many are losing mass due to high global temperatures. We need global leaders to reduce emissions, walk the talk, she said in another tweet.

Pakistan this year recorded its hottest April in decades with Kacobabad touching a high of 49 degree Celsius. Officials had also informed that glacial floods even swept away two hydropower projects, submerged houses, agriculture land and water supply channels.

The local authorities have said that a temporary bridge would be installed soon in order to restore traffic movement.