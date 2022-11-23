‘Wasn’t Twitter supposed to die by now?’: What else did Musk say?

Taking to microblogging platform, Musk wrote,"Wasn't Twitter supposed to die by now or something ... ?

New York, Nov 23: Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday mocked his critics who had predicted the end of the micro-blogging site, under the billionaire's leadership.

''Maybe we've gone to heaven/hell & don't know it (sic)," Musk said in a series of tweets.

Musk had acquired Twitter in culmination of a USD 44 billion deal. The deal was, however, mired in controversy for several months, before the final takeover happened.

Soon after the takeover, the Tesla boss had shown the door to top executives and half of the company's 7,500 employees after he formally acquired Twitter. In India too, Musk had fired CEO Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde.

Meanwhile, the new Twitter CEO is currently busy attending late-night meetings with software teams, where he had mentioned that he wanted the micro-blogging site to have all the features of WhatsApp.

According to reports, Musk does not want to limit the platform to just users sharing their views with a large audience, instead he also wants Twitter to have voice calling, video calling and encrypted DMs as is the case on platforms like WhatsApp, Telegram, and Signal. According to a leaked recording of an all-hands meeting obtained by The Verge, Musk has revealed that he is taking help from Signal creators to include voice, video and other features in Twitter.