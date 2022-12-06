Want to have a nap in the office? Join Twitter

The beds in the Twitter's headquarter have been set up for the hardcore staffers to be able to stay overnight at the office, according to a report in Forbes.

San Fransisco, Dec 06: Following the takeover of Twitter, Elon Musk took several decisions which grabbed headlines across the world. The latest to make news is that Twitter's new boss has converted rooms at Twitter headquarters in San Francisco into small bedrooms.

When Twitter employees came to office on Monday, they found that several rooms in the office were now sleeping quarters

The report mentioned, citing sources, that when the Twitter employees came to office on Monday to work they saw that

several rooms in the office were being converted into small sleeping quarters.

The bedrooms have "bright orange carpeting, a wooden bedside table and what appears to be a queen bed, replete with a table lamp and two office armchairs just begging for convivial workplace collaboration."

The decision to convert offices into bed rooms was not announced earlier. The employees were surprised and shocked to see that.

"It's not a good look. It's yet another unspoken sign of disrespect. There is no discussion. Just like that, beds showed up," a source was quoted as saying in the report.

Sources told Forbes that there were maybe "four to eight such rooms per floor" at the Twitter HQ.

The decision to set up bedrooms at the Twitter headquarters followed the Musk ultimatum that they have to perform "extremely hardcore" work or leave the micro-blogging platform.

"Going forward, to build a breakthrough Twitter 2.0 and succeed in an increasingly competitive world, we will need to be extremely hardcore," Musk wrote in an internal memo too employees.

"This will mean working long hours at high intensity. Only exceptional performance will constitute a passing grade," he said.

It was also reported that Twitter employees were sleeping on the floor at the office after Musk took over the company.