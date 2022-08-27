Visuals of flood in Pakistan show devastation caused by rains

More than half of Pakistan is under water while the government has declared an emergency to deal with monsoon flooding. Several videos of the floods creating wreak havoc in the country have now gone viral.

Meanwhile, the internet and telecommunication services have been suspended in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, announced the country's telecommunication regulator, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Saturday.PTA on its Twitter handle wrote, "Communication services have been affected in Chitral, Upper Dir, Doonbala, Swat, Madin, Lal Qila Samarbagdir, Tank, and DI Khan due to damage to optical fiber cables and power outages due to heavy rains and floods." "PTA is fully monitoring the situation and steps are underway to fully restore services," it added.As a result of flash floods, flight operations to and from Quetta Airport were also suspended while a key railway bridge connecting the city to other parts collapsed. PTA, in a statement, had said that due to heavy downpours and flash floods in Balochistan and subsequent damage to optical fibre cable, voice, and data services have been impacted in Quetta, Ziarat, Khuzdar, Loralai, Pashin, Chaman, Panjgor, Zhob, Qila Saifullah and Qila Abdullah, reported Khaama Press.The provincial capital of Balochistan was effectively cut off from the rest of the country after the ongoing torrential rains severed all sorts of communication lines, as well as land and air traffic routes. However, the services were restored on Friday, PTA said.