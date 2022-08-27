Islamabad, Aug 27: Over 1,000 people have died due to flash floods triggered by destructive monsoon rains across Pakistan since June.
Visuals of flood in Pakistan show devastation caused by rains
More than half of Pakistan is under water while the government has declared an emergency to deal with monsoon flooding. Several videos of the floods creating wreak havoc in the country have now gone viral.
Meanwhile, the internet and telecommunication services have been suspended in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, announced the country's telecommunication regulator, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Saturday.
PTA on its Twitter handle wrote, "Communication services have been affected in Chitral, Upper Dir, Doonbala, Swat, Madin, Lal Qila Samarbagdir, Tank, and DI Khan due to damage to optical fiber cables and power outages due to heavy rains and floods." "PTA is fully monitoring the situation and steps are underway to fully restore services," it added.
