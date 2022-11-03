Caught on camera: The moment before shots were fired at Imran Khan rally

Imran Khan was left injured in his leg in a firing during his 'real freedom' rally in Wazirabad. The attack on Khan happened on the seventh day of the march as it reached Allahwala Chowk of Wazirabad town in Punjab province.

Khan's Haqeeqi Azadi (real freedom) march demanding snap polls in the country was launched on October 28 in Lahore.

Khan, the cricketer-turned-politician, has been demanding early elections and he is leading the long march towards Islamabad to force his demands. The term of the current National Assembly will end in August 2023 and fresh elections should be held within 60 days.

Pakistan President Dr. Arif Alv condemned the attack on "brave" former prime minister Imran Khan during a protest rally in Wazirabad today.

"Strongly condemn heinous assasination attempt on ex-PM of Pakistan, the brave @ImranKhanPTI I have sought immediate reports from authorities. I pray for his speedy recovery & of all those injured. My condolences to family of deceased political worker who died during the incident," he said in a tweet.