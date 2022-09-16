One of his aides put the device on his ear. But the device still fell within a few seconds. As the device kept on falling, President Putin could not control his laughter.

Then President Putin removed the device from his ear to show the aides of PM Sharif's aides how to put it on his ear.

President Putin waited till the device was put on PM Sharif's ear.

PM Sharif's embarrassment drew him a lot of flak on social media. Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan's supporters criticised and said the incident was an embarrassment for the country at an international level.

This is the first in-person summit of the SCO in two years after the COVID outbreak. The 22nd SCO meeting is being attended by the leaders of eight member nations including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.