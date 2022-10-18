Bengaluru, Oct 18: A chilling video of Komodo dragon walking with a turtle's body on its head has resurfaced online. The video is not new. It was first shared online back in 2019.

In the viral clip, Komodo dragon, the world's biggest lizard can be seen walking on the beach while devouring its meal. The animal wears, its prey, a trurtle's shell like a hat. In the end, the komodo dragon's face emerges as it throws the shells aside.

"A Komodo dragon ate a turtle and then wore it like a hat," captioned a Twitter account Fascinating while sharing the video.

Since being posted. the video has garnered nearly 4 lakh views and thousand of likes and hundreds of comments.

"These creatures are savage. If they dont kill their prey right away they stalk it till they do," said a Twitter.

"Ok that is terrifying," said another Twitter user.

"Nature is so violent," a third user commented.

Komodo dragon is a large carnivorous reptile that is found in Indonesia. They are related to snakes and eat almost everything including human beings. The dragon is also known to eat smaller members of its own kind.

The Komodo dragon can consume 80 per cent of their body weight in a single meal. They eat deers, pigs and water buffalos too. The dragon is known to kill in a terrifying manner. It uses 50 strains of bacteria in its saliva to poison its prey's blood.

The Komodo dragon weighs 149 kilograms and is ten feet tall. They can run up to 11 miles an hour and have replaceable teeth like the sharks.