Video of crocodile galloping towards man in Florida Park enclosure goes viral

The short clip was shared on Facebook by a theme park and wildlife preserve in the United States.

Cuba, Aug 23: A shocking video of a Cuban crocodile galloping towards a man in an enclosure has gone viral on social media.

Posted on August 18, the video has garnered nearly 1.3 million views and more than 7,500 likes.

According to the social media post, the short clip features the crocodile named Chainsaw. The huge reptile was recorded running rapidly around his enclosure in Gatorland Orlando.

We can also see a man who is also in the enclosure, was seen running away from the crocodile.

"CHAINSAW IN ACTION. Our Amazing Cuban Crocodile!" the caption read.

"As a Floridian, this might be the most terrifying thing I've ever seen," commented a Facebook user.

"Wow ... I have never seen a gator actually almost gallop run.. Amazing!" posted another.

"I can't stop watching this! Incredible and frightening at the same time!", said another.

"The stuff from which nightmares are made!" commented another Facebook user.

Cuban crocodile is a subspecies that typically grows up to 10 feet long. They can run of speeds between 15 to 22 mph.

Recent studies have revealed that crocodiles might look lazy and slow sunning on the bank, they can easily pick up speed when necessary, and what's more astonishing is that they can gallop or bound like a horse or a dog.

A gallop is a four-beat sequence whereby the fore and hindlimbs take turns landing.