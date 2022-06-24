US Supreme Court overturns Roe versus Wade; ending nearly 50 years of legalized abortion nationwide

Now the matter will be settled on a state-by-state basis, with 22 states likely to quickly ban all or nearly all abortions.

The road to 6-3 decision, unthinkable just a few years ago, was the culmination of decades of efforts by abortion opponents, made possible by an emboldened right side of the court that has been fortified by three appointees of former President Donald Trump.

The ruling came more than a month after the stunning leak of a draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito indicating the court was prepared to take this momentous step.

It puts the court at odds with a majority of Americans who favored preserving Roe, according to opinion polls.

Roe v. Wade, 410 U.S. 113 (1973), was a landmark decision of the U.S. Supreme Court in which the Court ruled that the Constitution of the United States generally protects a pregnant woman's liberty to choose to have an abortion. Read here.