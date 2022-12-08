US rocket launchers to Ukraine have a special feature: They can't fire into Russia!

The launchers works only with shorter-range munitions which can strike only the territory occupied by the Russian forces, but not reach far into Russia

Washington, Dec 08: The United States, which supplied High Mobility Artillery Rocket System launchers (HIMARS) to Ukraine, sent a modified HIMARS which makes the launchers incapable of firing long-range missiles. The Biden administration took the decision so as not to escalate the war between the two countries.

The changes made the launchers incapable of firing long-range missiles into Russia, as per a report in the US media. As a result, the launchers works only with shorter-range munitions which could strike only the territory occupied by the Russian forces, but not reach far into Russia, officials told the daily.