US President Biden holds emergency meeting with NATO leaders after missile strike on Poland

After the round table meeting, President Biden told reporters, "We agreed to support Poland's investigations into the explosion in rural Poland near the Ukrainian border and we're gonna make sure we figure out exactly what happened," CNN quoted him as saying.

The US President also said, "Then we're gonna collectively determine next step as we investigate."

When asked if the missile were fired by Russia, Biden said, "There is preliminary information that contests that. I don't want to say that until we completely investigate. It's unlikely in the minds of the trajectory that it was fired from Russia. But we'll see."

The US President held the meeting with the leaders of G7 and NATO. The meeting was attended by Biden and leaders from Canada, the European Union, Spain, Italy, France, Germany, Netherlands, and Japan.

Biden also said that there was a total unanimity with among the leaders who attended the meeting.

Earlier, in a call with Poland's President Andrzej Duda, President Biden offered full US support and assistance with Poland's investigation. "President Biden reaffirmed the United States' ironclad commitment to NATO. The two leaders said that they and their teams should remain in close touch to determine appropriate next steps as the investigation proceeds," said a release issued by The White House.

According to reports, two missiles fell on the territory of Poland in the Lubelskie province bordering Ukraine on Tuesday in which two people were killed.

The defence ministry of Russia rejected the reports saying that Russian military did not carry out the strikes near Ukrainian-Polish border zone.

Poland also summoned the Russian ambassador to the country and demanded immediate detailed explanations about the incident.