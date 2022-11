Washington, Nov 23: A gunman has shot and killed multiple people in a Walmart store in the US state of Virginia, according to AFP. It's still unknown how many people have been killed or injured, but police say there are at least 10 people who have died.

According to WAVY report, Chesapeake police told that the shooting happened inside the Walmart around 10:12 pm local time. One person is also found dead at the enterance of the store.