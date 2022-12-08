US Congress passes bill protecting same-sex marriage


Washington, Dec 08: The United States House of Representatives passed a landmark bill Thursday protecting same-sex marriage, reports AFP.

In the United States, same-sex unions have been guaranteed by the Supreme Court since 2015. But after the court's historic overturning of a longstanding ruling protecting the right to abortion in June, many progressives feared that same-sex marriage may also be under threat.

