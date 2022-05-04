Under Elon Musk, Twitter may charge commercial/govt users

Twitter would look somewhat like a paywall social media platform, but for casual users, it would always be free he said. Musk however indicated that a slight cost could be imposed on commercial and government users.

Washington, May 04: Elon Musk dropped a major hint as to what Twitter under him would look like.

"Ultimately, the downfall of the Freemasons was giving away their stonecutting services for nothing," Musk said in a tweet.

. .

In another tweet, he said that Twitter will always be free for casual users, but may a slight cost for commercial/government users.

Twitter has not been absolutely free. Twitter Blue is a concept which gives its most loyal customers exclusive access to premium features and app customisation for a small monthly subscription fee.

Twitter Blue offers exclusive features for its paying customers. However what Musk is hinting at is making the use of the basic platform fee based for commercial and government users.

There has been a lot of uncertainty after Musk bought over Twitter for $44 billion. Reports have suggested that in the next three years, Musk is likely to take Twitter public again.