'Unbalanced and inaccurate': Hindu Forum of Britain slams BBC's controversial series on PM Modi

London, Jan 22: The Hindu Forum of Britain (HFB) has slammed the BBC for its controversial series on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the country's national broadcaster lacked judgment in airing the programme.

Potential to Cause Untold Damage

"In this 100th year of broadcasting at the BBC the core ethos of impartial reporting appears to have been sadly lost in the content of INDIA: The Modi Question. The Hindu community has in large numbers communicated to us the insensitivity and lack of judgment the BBC has exercised in airing a programme which has the potential to cause untold damage at a time when communities, police and ordinary people in Leicester and other cities are trying to rebuild relationships, trust and harmony after the events of Summer 2022," the HFB said in a letter to Deborah Turness, CEO of BBC News.

Citing its Annual Report 2021/22, the letter reminded the UK's national broadcaster that impartiality is fundamental to the trust that audiences have in the BBC. "It is the cornerstone of who we are and what we do, and the reason we are valued as an independent voice throughout the world. Impartiality has never been easy, but our audiences are right to expect the highest possible standards," the letter read.

A Hindu Hate Piece

"This preposterous ill-advised production and airing of a Hindu hate piece could well be the ammunition thugs need to go out and target Hindus. Does the BBC not have any responsibility? The program itself was unbalanced and inaccurate. Any loss of life must be condemned. 59 Hindus were brutally burnt alive and several suffered life-changing burns when an organised mob burnt coach S-6 of a train with Hindu pilgrims on board in 2002. This, and only this killing of innocent men, women and children was the trigger point for what happened subsequently by way of disturbances in Gujarat but very little air time was given to this," the letter stated further.

The letter pointed out the Supreme Court giving a clean chit to Narendra Modi on the Gujarat riots.

Biased Nature of the Programme

The HFB claimed that it values the UK-INDIA trade, education and cultural ties and hopes that despite attempts to damage this by defaming the elected leader of the world's largest democracy and it will remain intact and flourish. "One of the biggest strengths of our NHS is the dedication and professionalism of doctors and nurses from India. Today, HFB has heard voices of disgust about the biased nature of the programme from all sections of the community," the letter added.

It also expressed its disappointment at the total lack of understanding of Hindu sentiments by the BBC. "BBC should be a cause for good. Any broadcast which stokes disharmony amongst communities and damages years of good work which the Hindu Forum of Britain and other organisations do to bring communities together is despicable," the HFB stated.

"We can only hope that part 2 of the programme will redress the balance and go some way to restoring our TRUST in the BBC. We remain hopeful. We await a swift and comprehensive response to our concerns," the HFB said in the letter.

The Hindu Forum of Britain is an organisation of British Hindus, with more than 300 member organisations from around the country. HFB is the first port of call from the central government and the most reported Hindu organisation in the British media.

The BBC, which has all along attempted to isolate Hindus by selectively reporting crimes against Hindus, came up with the series that discusses PM Modi's role in the 2002 Gujarat riots.

India's Response

However, the Ministry of External Affairs has slammed the series calling it a "propaganda piece." "Do note that this has not been screened in India...We think that this is a propaganda piece, designed to push a particular discredited narrative. The bias, lack of objectivity and continuing colonial mindset is blatantly visible," ANI quoted External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi as saying.

"If anything, this film or documentary is a reflection on the agency & individuals that are peddling this narrative again. It makes us wonder about the purpose of this exercise &the agenda behind it. Frankly, we don't wish to dignify such efforts," he added.