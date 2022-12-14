UN Chief Guterres calls for de-escalation in tensions along India- China border

Armed with spiked clubs, over 200 soldiers of the Chinese PLA clashed with the Indian soldiers, a PTI report said. India and China are already locked in a tense stand-off along the LAC in eastern Ladakh.

In a statement, the Army said claimed that the PLA troops contacted the LAC in Tawang Sector, which was contested by own troops in a firm and resolute manner. This face-off led to minor injuries to few personnel from both sides, the Army also said.

Defence Minister Rajanth Singh said that the armed forces are committed to protecting the country's territorial integrity and "will continue to thwart any attempt made on it."

He added, "On December 9, 2022, PLA troops tried to transgress the LAC in the Yangtse area of Tawang Sector and unilaterally change the status quo. The Chinese attempt was contested by our troops in a firm and resolute manner." He further said, "The ensuing face-off led to a physical scuffle in which the Indian Army bravely prevented the PLA from transgressing into our territory and compelled them to return to their posts," said Singh. He further said, "the scuffle led to injuries to a few personnel on both sides."

The minister also clarified that there were no fatalities or serious casualties on Indian side."Due to timely intervention of Indian military commanders, PLA soldiers went back to their locations," Singh added. He stated that the House that the local commander in the area held a "flag meeting with his counterpart on December 11 to discuss the issue in accordance with established mechanisms".

Rajanth Singh added, "The Chinese side was asked to refrain from such actions and maintain peace and tranquility along the border. The issue has also been taken up with the Chinese side through diplomatic channels." Defence Minister Rajnath Singh assured the Rajya Sabha that "our forces are committed to protecting our territorial integrity and will continue to thwart any attempt made on it". He further said, "I am confident that this entire House will stand united in supporting our soldiers in their brave effort."