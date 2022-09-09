The UN chief was received by senior officials when he arrived in Pakistan.

The flood in Pakistan has reportedly caused at least $10 billion in damages and 1,391 deaths so far.

His visit comes less than two weeks after the UN chief urged $160 million in emergency funding to help millions affected by the floods.

During the visit, the UN chief would travel to the areas most impacted by this unprecedented climate catastrophe, and would also meet with displaced families.

The UN chief also scheduled to meet Pakistan PM Shahbaz Sharif and other government and military officials.