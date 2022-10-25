London, Oct 25: Outgoing British Prime Minister Liz Truss wished her successor Rishi Sunak 'every success for the good' of the United Kingdom on Tuesday as she extolled some achievements of her time in power from 10 Downing Street.Sunak, the first Indian-origin leader to rise to the post of a UK Prime Minister, will take charge officially during the day after his meeting with King Charles, as per protocol.

''I wish Rishi Sunak every success for the good of our country,'' said Truss as reported by news agency PTI. ''Our country continues to battle through a storm. But I believe in Britain. I believe in the British people and I know that brighter days lie ahead,'' she said.

''I am more convinced than ever that we need to be bold and confront the challenges that we face. As the Roman philosopher Seneca wrote, it's not because things are difficult that we do not dare is because we do not dare that they are difficult," she said.

Speaking on the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, Truss spoke about the need to support the latter in their fight against Moscow.

Earlier, she chaired her last Cabinet meeting during which she reportedly spoke of "significant achievements" in the short time of just 45 days her premiership was in place.