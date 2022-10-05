Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday had a telephonic conversation with Zelensky. During the call, he asserted that there can be no military solution to the Ukraine conflict, while also underlining that endangerment of nuclear facilities could have catastrophic consequences.

Russia is set to formally annex parts of Ukraine after "referendums" in four occupied regions (Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson) to join Russia. Under such circumstance, Ukraine will not conduct any negotiations with the current President of the Russian Federation, said a statement from Zelensky.

"However, Russia did not stand for dialogue and put forward ultimate instead deliberately undermining this process. During my speech at the session of the UN General Assembly, I outlined our clear formula for peace. We are ready to work together with our partners to achieve it," Ukraine President added.

Zelensky has also thanked PM Modi for India's support of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity while highlighting Indian leader's comment that it is not time for war.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister reiterated his call for an early cessation of hostilities and the need to pursue the path of dialogue and diplomacy. He expressed his firm conviction that there can be no military solution to the conflict and conveyed India's readiness to contribute to any peace efforts, a statement from the PM's office said.

Prime Minister emphasized the importance India attaches to the safety and security of nuclear installations, including in Ukraine. He underlined that endangerment of nuclear facilities could have far-reaching and catastrophic consequences for public health and the environment.