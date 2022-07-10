Ukraine President Zelensky sacks Kyiv’s envoys to India, Germany, 3 other countries

However, no reason was immediately given for the decision behind dismissing Kyiv's ambassador to India and other countries. It is also not clear whether the ambassadors would be assigned new responsibilities.

Zelensky has urged his diplomats to cobble up international support and military aid for Ukraine as it tries to fend off Russia's February 24 invasion, Reuters reported.

Ukraine's relationship with Germany, which is heavily reliant on Russian energy supplies and also Europe's biggest economy, has been shaky over a German-made turbine undergoing maintenance in Canada. Germany wants Ottawa to return the turbine to Russian natural gas giant Gazprom to pump gas to Europe.

On the other hand, Kyiv has asked Canada to keep the turbine, saying that shipping it to Russia would be a violation of sanctions imposed on Moscow.