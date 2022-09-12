Local community groups and organisations are being encouraged to organise sombre events to mark the minute’s silence. “At 8pm on Sunday, September 18, the night before the State Funeral, there will be a one-minute silence where the public are invited to come together and observe a national moment of reflection to mourn and reflect on the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II,” the Downing Street spokesperson said.

“The silence can be marked privately at home on your own or with friends and neighbours, out on your doorstep or street with neighbours, or at any locally arranged community events and vigils. We encourage local community groups, clubs and other organisations to mark this moment of reflection,” the spokesperson said.

Britons based overseas are being asked to mark a minute's silence at their local time on Sunday. "The shared national moment of reflection is an opportunity for everyone across the UK to mark the death of Her Majesty and we will set out details of where the Prime Minister will mark it closer to that time," the spokesperson added.

According to plans released by Buckingham Palace, the Queen’s funeral with full state honours marks a departure from tradition being held at Westminster Abbey rather than St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, Berkshire. The Abbey in London is where the Queen’s coronation ceremony was held in 1953 and every English monarch before her has been crowned there since William I in 1066. The reason for the choice is believed to be its larger capacity of around 2,000, as the event is expected to be attended by several world leaders, including US President Joe Biden.

The Queen’s coffin, currently in Edinburgh, will arrive in London on Tuesday and after an overnight stop in the Bow Room at Buckingham Palace, it will be led in procession to Westminster Hall for lying-in-state.

Members of the public will be able to file past the coffin to pay their respects over the next few days until the funeral at 11am local time next Monday. King Charles III has declared next Monday an official Bank Holiday for the State Funeral and schools and offices will remain closed on the day to allow people to feel part of the televised ceremony.

The Queen’s final resting place will be the King George VI memorial chapel, which is an annex to the main St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, where her mother and father were buried, along with the ashes of her younger sister, Princess Margaret. Her late husband Prince Philip’s coffin will move from the Royal Vault in the chapel, where it was placed last year, to the memorial chapel to join the Queen.