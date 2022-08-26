UK PM race: Video of Rishi Sunak, wife Akshata Murthy performing ‘Gau Pooja’ in London goes viral

London, Aug 26: Rishi Sunak, a finalist in the race to become the British prime minister succeeding Boris Johnson, was recently spotted performing gau pooja (cow worship) in London.

In the video, Sunak and his wife Akshata Murthy, who is also the daughter of Infosys founder NR Narayanamurthy, can be seen performing an aarti in front of the cow. The former UK Chancellor can be first seen with a brass tumbler in his hand, offering holy water to the cow. The priest standing next to the couple then hands him a diya (earthen lamp) as they perform the ritual and seek blessing from the cow.

The video went viral on social media platforms and garnered a lot of attention from the Hindu community.

The video comes days after Sunak celebrated Janmashtami celebration at Bhaktivedanta Manor on the outskirts of London. He had even shared photos from the celebrations on his official Instagram handle. "Today I visited the Bhaktivedanta Manor temple with my wife Akshata to celebrate Janmashtami, in advance of the popular Hindu festival celebrating Lord Krishna's birthday," he had written on the post.