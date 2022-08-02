Tax cuts have become the dominant issue in the election campaign and while Truss has pledged cuts from day one, Sunak has sought to focus on a more measured approach in order to curb soaring inflation. "What I'm putting to people today is a vision to deliver the biggest income tax cut since (former Tory Prime Minister) Margaret Thatcher's government," said Sunak. "It is a radical vision but it is also a realistic one and there are some core principles that I'm simply not prepared to compromise on, whatever the prize," he said.

Under the proposals, Sunak said he would build on his previously announced 1 per cent cut to income tax in April 2024. A further 3 per cent off by the end of the next Parliament, around 2029, will be paid for through economic growth.

Sounding a warning note and an indirect attack at his rival's tax pledges, the British Indian former minister said: "Firstly, I will never get taxes down in a way that just puts inflation up. Secondly, I will never make promises I can't pay for. And thirdly, I will always be honest about the challenges we face.

"Because winning this leadership contest without levelling with people about what lies ahead would not only be dishonest - it would be an act of self-sabotage that condemns our party to defeat at the next general election and consigns us to a long period in Opposition."